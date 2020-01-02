Normally Scheduled Training at PTA Resumes Later this Month

By Big Island Now
January 2, 2020, 10:46 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 10:46 AM)
×

Normally scheduled training at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) resumes Jan. 21-28 and involves helicopter gunnery and marksmanship. The day and night training includes the use of small arms and rocket munitions.

There are no scheduled convoys this month however, if the schedule changes PTA will provide information prior to the convoy.

Coming up on April 23 is the annual PTA Open House, also known as Experience PTA Day. For more information on “Experience PTA Day” and how to take part in this event (school groups included) call PTA Public affairs at 808-969-2411 or emailing [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments