Normally Scheduled Training at PTA Resumes Later this Month

Normally scheduled training at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) resumes Jan. 21-28 and involves helicopter gunnery and marksmanship. The day and night training includes the use of small arms and rocket munitions.

There are no scheduled convoys this month however, if the schedule changes PTA will provide information prior to the convoy.

Coming up on April 23 is the annual PTA Open House, also known as Experience PTA Day. For more information on “Experience PTA Day” and how to take part in this event (school groups included) call PTA Public affairs at 808-969-2411 or emailing [email protected]