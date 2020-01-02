January 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 02, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
