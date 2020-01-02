January 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.