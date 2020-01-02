January 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

