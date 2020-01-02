HPD Looking for Missing Teenage Girl

The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for Treeny Shiraki, a 15-year-old from the Big Island, who is reported as missing.

She was last seen on Aug. 11, 2019, in Captain Cook and is known to frequent North Kohala, a police report said.

Shiraki stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know her whereabouts, contact Officer Oliver Agustin at 808-326-4646 ext. 302 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.