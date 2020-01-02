Hele-On Routes Cancelled Friday due to Lack of ADA Accessibility

By Big Island Now
January 2, 2020, 5:26 PM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 5:26 PM)
The Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Hele-On bus service has announced multiple route cancellations for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Due to a shortage of vehicles capable of providing access to bus riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the following Hele-On bus routes are cancelled:

  • Waimea AM
  • Intra Kona 2
  • Pāhoa 2
  • Pāhoa 3
  • Volcano AM
  • Volcano PM

Those interested may visit the department’s website for updates.

