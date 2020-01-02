Firefighters Stamp Out Garage Fire in Honoka‘a District

Hawai‘i fire crews are investigating a garage fire within the first hour of the new year in the Honoka‘a District.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on Ho‘olokahi Street in Pa‘auhau. Upon arrival, crews found the flames isolated to the downstairs garage area of the house with residents attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters made forcible entry into the garage and extinguished the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. There was approximately $66,500 in damage reported.