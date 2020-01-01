Small Craft AdvisoryJanuary 1, 2020, 9:54 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 9:54 AM)
National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY EVENING
What: East winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 13 feet.
Where: All Hawaiian Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.