Several Bus Route Cancellations Announced

Several Bus Route Cancellations AnnouncedJanuary 1, 2020, 5:56 PM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 5:56 PM)
The Hawai‘i County Hele-on Bus Route has announced multiple route cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The following bus routes are cancelled for the day:
- The second 3:15 AM Minibus Hilo – South Kohala Resorts
- The 5 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return
- The 5:05 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return,
- Pāhoa Route 2
- Pāhoa Route 3
Updates for these routes will be provided Thursday.