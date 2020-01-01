Several Bus Route Cancellations Announced

By Big Island Now
January 1, 2020, 5:56 PM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 5:56 PM)
The Hawai‘i County Hele-on Bus Route has announced multiple route cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

The following bus routes are cancelled for the day:

  • The second 3:15 AM Minibus Hilo – South Kohala Resorts
  • The 5 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return
  • The 5:05 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return,
  • Pāhoa Route 2
  • Pāhoa Route 3

Updates for these routes will be provided Thursday.

