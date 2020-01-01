Several Bus Route Cancellations Announced

The Hawai‘i County Hele-on Bus Route has announced multiple route cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

The following bus routes are cancelled for the day:

The second 3:15 AM Minibus Hilo – South Kohala Resorts

The 5 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return

The 5:05 AM Hilo – South Kohala Resorts and return,

Pāhoa Route 2

Pāhoa Route 3

Updates for these routes will be provided Thursday.