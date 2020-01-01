Legislature Accepting Grant-In-Aid Applications

The Legislature is now accepting applications for State Grants-In-Aid from qualified nonprofit and other organizations for the 2020 legislative session.

The deadline to submit grant applications is 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Last year, the Legislature awarded nearly $30 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the state for various public purposes recognized as priorities and seen as complimentary to state government functions, including health, educational, workforce development, social services and cultural and historical activities.

Information on the GIA process and the application is available on the Legislature’s website at http://capitol.hawaii.gov/. Click on the Legislative Information tab.