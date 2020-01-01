Kona-Kohala Chamber AfterHours Event

The first Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce AfterHours event of 2020, hosted by Kona Sports Center, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This AfterHours will be held at their retail store located at 74-5035 Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway Suite #1101 in Kailua-Kona.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Open to Chamber members and the public, this monthly networking opportunity is designed to expand business reach and build professional relationships in the local community.

The entry fee is $15 for KKCC members, $30 for general admission or $15 for first-time attendees. Register at kona-kohala.com. For more information contact KKCC at 808-329-1758 or [email protected].

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit member organization with nearly 500 member businesses representing a variety of industries located on the West Side of the island of Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi.