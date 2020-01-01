Kona-Kohala Chamber AfterHours Event

Kona-Kohala Chamber AfterHours EventJanuary 1, 2020, 2:09 PM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 2:09 PM)
The first Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce AfterHours event of 2020, hosted by Kona Sports Center, is set for Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This AfterHours will be held at their retail store located at 74-5035 Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway Suite #1101 in Kailua-Kona.
Open to Chamber members and the public, this monthly networking opportunity is designed to expand business reach and build professional relationships in the local community.
The entry fee is $15 for KKCC members, $30 for general admission or $15 for first-time attendees. Register at kona-kohala.com. For more information contact KKCC at 808-329-1758 or [email protected].
The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit member organization with nearly 500 member businesses representing a variety of industries located on the West Side of the island of Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi.