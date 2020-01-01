January 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 01, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 1, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 1, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
New Year’s Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
New Year’s Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
New Year’s Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light east wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
New Year’s Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
New Year’s Day: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
New Year’s Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
