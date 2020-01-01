High Surf Advisory Keeps Beaches Closed on New Year’s Day

UPDATE: Kua Bay and Hapuna Beach have been added to the list of beach closures Wednesday

A high surf advisory remains in effect for west-facing shores of the Big Island from Ka‘u to Kohala through Wednesday.

This advisory means surf will be higher than normal, there will be shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The following West Hawai‘i beaches are closed: