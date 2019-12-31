High Surf Warning Closes West Hawai‘i Beaches

The National Weather Service’s high surf warning remains in effect for west facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from North Kohala to Ka‘ū Districts through Wednesday.

A high surf warning means large breaking surf, shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, Spencer Park at Ohaiula Beach and Kauna‘oa Beach and Mau‘umae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort are closed until further notice. Camping permits for Spencer Park have also been suspended.

With the warning, people should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Secure property that may be effected by surf.