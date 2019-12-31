East Hawai‘i Transfer Stations Close Due to Staff Shortages

Transfer stations and services in East Hawai‘i are closed today due to staffing shortages.

Residents can take household waste to the Keaʻau Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or to the Hilo Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenwood Transfer Station and Pāhoa Transfer Station are all shut down today due to lack of staff.

The Glenwood Transfer Station is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pāhoa Transfer Station is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 2 from 6 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hilo Scrap Metal and White Good Services as well as Keaʻau Scrap Metal and White Goods Services are closed due to the shortages. Hilo services are scheduled to reopen Jan. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keaau services will also reopen on Jan. 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.