December 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year’s Day: Isolated showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year’s Day: Isolated showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

New Year’s Day: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.