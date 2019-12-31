Big Island DUI Statistics: Dec. 23 to Dec. 29

By Big Island Now
December 31, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2019, 3:45 PM)
Hawai`i Island Police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Dec. 23 through December 29, 2019. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,080 DUI arrests compared with 1,088 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.74%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua015
North Hilo04
South Hilo6281
Puna1178
Ka’u123
Kona5476
South Kohala397
North Kohala06
Island Total161,080
There have been 976 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,137 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.2%.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities compared with 30 fatal crashes resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes and 22% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

