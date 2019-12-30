Wind Advisory Forecast for Big Island

Wind Advisory Forecast for Big IslandDecember 30, 2019, 9:27 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2019, 9:27 AM)
3:42 AM HST Monday, Dec. 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND FROM 6 PM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY
What: East winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Affected Areas: Big Island Summits above 8,000 feet.
Impacts: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.
Additional Details: Strong winds will increase in the afternoon. Driving to the summits of Maunakea and Maunaloa will become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.