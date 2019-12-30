Victim in 2-Vehicle Crash Identified

A 43-year-old Kamuela woman who suffered severe injuries during a two-vehicle collision on Friday has been identified.

Elizabeth Ann Terlep was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the incident, which occurred on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, south of the 77-mile marker on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

Responding to a 4:50 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2016 Ford Transit cargo van being operated by a 69-year-old Kamuela man had crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a southbound blue 2011 BMW 4-door sedan that was being operated by a 45-year-old Kamuela man.

Terlep, a passenger in the BMW, was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital for treatment where she was listed in critical condition. She was later transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment.

Both drivers involved in the collision were also transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital by HFD personnel for treatment. Both drivers are currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe that a medical condition is a possible factor in the collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a negligent injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.