HPD Searching for Missing Kea‘au Girl

HPD Searching for Missing Kea‘au GirlDecember 30, 2019, 8:54 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2019, 8:54 AM)
A 15-year-old Kea‘au female has been missing for more than two months.
The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for Chasslyn Heu-Pacheco, who was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Oct. 29, 2019.
She is described as a local female, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.