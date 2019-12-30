HPD Searching for Missing Kea‘au Girl

A 15-year-old Kea‘au female has been missing for more than two months.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for Chasslyn Heu-Pacheco, who was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Oct. 29, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She is described as a local female, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.