Police are searching for a specialized VADO 4.0 E-Bicycle that was taken from the bicycle rack fronting the Kona Commons Shopping Center on Oct. 21, 2019.

The bicycle’s color is crimson with black trim. The serial number is WSBC602224233N, which is located on the frame near the rear tire.

If you have any information on this E-Bicycle, contact Detective David Matsushima at 808-326-4646 ext. 224.