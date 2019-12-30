Hilo Woman Faces Array of Drug, Traffic Charges After Running From Police

Ewalani K. Cluney, a 32-year-old Hilo woman, has been arrested and charged with multiple drug, traffic and other offenses related to an incident that took place in Hilo the morning of Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., South Hilo Patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle within the parking lot of a business on Maka‘ala Street. Upon attempting to investigate further, the vehicle quickly accelerated and left the area, HPD said in a report. It was last seen traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue.

A short time later, officers observed the vehicle at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kahaopea Street. The vehicle had subsequently been involved in a traffic accident.

As officers approached the vehicle, the operator revved the engine and attempted to drive toward officers and leave the scene, an HPD report said. However, the vehicle was disabled due to the accident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officers contacted Cluney, who was seated within the driver’s seat of the vehicle. She was subsequently arrested for reckless driving, consuming/possessing liquor while operating a vehicle, terroristic threating, resisting arrest and various traffic-related offenses.

The front-seat passenger in the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Tiarre Kobayashi of Hilo. She was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants.

During the investigation, officers determined that the vehicle being operated by Cluney had been reported as stolen.

Cluney was transported to the Hilo Police Station. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the police station.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The search yielded 1.8 grams of dried, processed marijuana and 7.2 grams of methamphetamine.

After conferring with prosecutors, Cluney was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, fraud use license plates, consuming/possessing liquor while operating a vehicle, defacing serial numbers on motor vehicles, terroristic threatening in the first-degree, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle (UCPV), two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree, promotion of a dangerous drug in the second degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third-degree and resist an order to stop MV. Total bail set at $68,000.

Cluney remained in police custody pending her initial court appearance Monday, Dec. 30 in Hilo District Court.