High Surf to Bring 15-Foot Waves to West Hawai‘i

3:32 PM HST Monday, Dec. 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: Surf heights building to 10 to 15 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island late tonight into Tuesday.

Impacts, Very High: Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surgers and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.

3:31 PM HST Monday, Dec. 30, 2019: NWS Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: East winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 12 to 18 feet.

Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

3:36 PM HST Monday, Dec. 30, 2019: NWS Honolulu

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: Northeast to east winds 35 to 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

Where: Big Island Summits above 11,000 feet of elevation.

Impacts: Winds this strong can make walking or driving dangerous and forcefully slam doors.

Additional Details: Winds have subsided and shifted out of a more northeasterly direction since this morning. Winds will strengthen again overnight and shift out of the east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Postpone travel to the summits until the winds subside.