December 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 30, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 30, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 30, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com