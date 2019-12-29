VAC ‘Sounds at the Summit’ Concert Series Welcomes Muriel Anderson

Muriel Anderson will perform at the Volcano Art Center’s Sounds at the Summit concert series on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Anderson is a guitarist/harp-guitarist who offers a performance described as a journey in music and stories from around the world bringing diverse cultures and settings together, with a backdrop of visuals compiled by award-winning photo artist Bryan Allen.

Anderson’s show spans genres of folk, classical, bluegrass, popular and international music. Anderson’s Nightlight Daylight was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine and her Heartstrings recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery, a VAC press release said.

Anderson is celebrating the pre-release of Acoustic Chef, an international cookbook/CD with a tune to go with each recipe. She is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship and has performed/recorded with Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra, the release continued. She is the host of Muriel Anderson’s All Star Guitar Night and founder of the Music For Life Alliance charity.

Tickets are $25, or $20 VAC Members. Ticket holders will be able to purchase beer, wine and pupus. Tickets are available for sale online at www.volcanoartcenter.org at VAC’s Administration Office in Volcano Village and VAC Gallery in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

The last day to purchase tickets online is Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. After that, tickets will be sold at VAC Gallery and at the door if they are not sold out. Tickets will be held at Will Call on the day of the show, or you may pick them up any day before the show at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus Administrative Office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org. For more information about Anderson and her music, visit murielanderson.com.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.