9:46 AM HST Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

What: East winds up to 25 knots.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.