Small Craft AdvisoryDecember 29, 2019, 10:45 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2019, 10:06 AM)
9:46 AM HST Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY
What: East winds up to 25 knots.
Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.