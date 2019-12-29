Second Saturday in Volcano Features Nature, Culture

Second Saturday in Volcano, a monthly showcase of all the Big Island’s Volcano region has to offer, returns in January to kick off the new year.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, and is sponsored by Experience Volcano Hawaii. It is free to the public and will include hula performances, art demonstrations, and specials at local restaurants like Lava Rock Cafe and Kīlauea Lodge, food trucks and shops such as Volcano Winery and Akasuka Orchid Gardens.

Volcano Art Center offers special guided nature walks in the tract of virgin rainforest behind the gallery — some of the oldest and best-preserved native rainforest on the island, as well as viewing its sculpture garden and mosaics.

Volcano Garden Arts, will have self-guided secret garden tours of its famous gardens and art gallery, showcasing the exquisite and unique works of over 100 local artists. Both galleries will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. For details and information visit www.experiencevolcano.com.