LETTER: County Money and Maunakea

Why was County Highway Division manpower used to level out the area used for the kūpuna protest tent at Maunakea Acess Road?

The county and state have spent in excess of $10 million due to this protest up there. I strongly believe this latest special privilege given to the protesters was an inappropriate use of county taxpayer resources.

This latest action, which was initiated by the Mayor’s Office, unfairly favored the protesters and was wrong.