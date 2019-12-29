December 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 29, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 29, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com