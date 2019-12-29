3 West Hawai‘i state beach parks to close early on New Year’s Eve

Three West Hawai‘i state beach parks will close early on New Year’s Eve in an effort to deter fireworks in the area.

“All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area,” Department of Land and Natural Resources stated in a Facebook post.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The DLNR Facebook post indicated that Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections) will close early at 5 p.m.

The parks will resume their normal hours on Jan. 1, 2020.

For daily park hours, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/hawaii/.