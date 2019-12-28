Woman involved in Head-On Crash Flown to O‘ahu

A woman was transported to Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu after a head-on collision on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway by Waikoloa, Friday afternoon.

The road by mile marker 77 was closed for nearly five hours as detectives investigated the two-car crash. Hawai‘i County Police Department first received a report of a crash at approximately 4:50 p.m. by mile marker 77. According to initial reports, a 69-year-old man in a white 2016 Ford Transit was traveling north on the highway when he crossed the double yellow center lines and collided head-on with a blue 2011 BMW, that was traveling south.

The driver of the BMW, a 45-year-old man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman were taken to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. The woman was listed in critically condition and ultimately flown to O‘ahu for further treatment.

The driver of the Transit was also taken to the hospital. Officials say both drivers are in stable condition.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said the Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and they are investigating the crash until about 1 a.m. Cause at this time is unknown.