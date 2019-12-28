Hula Voices Series Kicks Off in January at Volcano Art Center

The Volcano Art Center begins a new series of Hula Voices interviews on Jan. 2, 2020.

For the January program, former Miss Aloha Hula Brenda Alidon Kanehailua and her daughter, actor and dancer Alya Kanehailua, will share their personal hula journey as members of Johnny Lum Ho’s award winning Hālau ‘o Kaua Kanilehua.

Hula Voices is an oral history project, presenting engaging, intimate “talk story” sessions with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners and musicians, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols and experiences. For 2020, these programs take place on the first Thursday of each month, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.