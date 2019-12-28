Firefighters Contain, Extinguish Pepe‘ekeo House Fire

No injuries were reported after an early morning house fire in Pepe‘ekeo.

At approximately 5:04 a.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a report about a structure fire on Kukuikea Place. When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming from the rear patio and extending up the exterior wall and ceiling.

Firefighters acted quickly and were able to to prevent the fire from moving to the interior of the house. The fire damage was limited to the outside patio, exterior wall and ceiling joists/rafters.

No injuries were reported and the occupant of the home denied the need for Red Cross assistance.

Investigators have been on scene all more to determine the cause of the blaze. Approximately $14,025 was lost in property damage.