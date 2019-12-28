December 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Waikoloa

