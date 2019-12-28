December 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 28, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell for the morning going more N and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high SE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

