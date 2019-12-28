Big Island Lane Closures: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced road closures for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HDOT’s Holiday Lane Closure Restriction is in place through Jan. 2. Shoulder closures and other closures needed for operational safety are permitted to occur during this time. The special use lanes will not be operational for New Year’s Day.

Laupahoehoe to Hilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 3, Maulua Gulch to Pukihae Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 30, through Friday, Jan. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for tree trimming work due to anticipated high winds. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow). There will be no lane closures on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.