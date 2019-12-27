Small Craft AdvisoryDecember 27, 2019, 6:59 PM HST (Updated December 27, 2019, 6:59 PM)
3:34 PM HST Friday, Dec. 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY
What: Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 11 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.