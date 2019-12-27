Outstanding Warrants on Big Island: Updated List

Outstanding Warrants on Big Island: Updated ListDecember 27, 2019, 10:30 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2019, 11:56 AM)
As of Dec. 27, the following individuals were wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
- Katherine Wright, 21, unknown
- Leimomi Wright, 37, Pāhoa
- Nicole Wright, unknonw, Hilo
- Gerald J. Wrischnik, 45, Nevada
- Jialiang Wu, 68, China
- Kevin Wuijckhuijse, 32, Hilo
- Xiaohong Xiong, 27, Flushing, NY
- Alvin M. Yadao, 38, Pāhoa
- Carissa Yadao, 36, Pa‘auilo
- Teenaysha M. Yadao, 28, Hilo
- Emerson N. Yagin, 30, Kailua-Kona
- David M. Yagong, 25, Honoka‘a
- Kellie Yake, 51, Kailua-Kona
- Earl A. Yamada, 59, Hilo
- Robert M. Yamaguchi, 34, Kea‘au
- Bert S. Yamamoto, 60, Kamuela
- Mario L. Yanez, 43, Hakalau
- Jeng Yang, 43, Taiwan
- Facundo T. Yaplag, 61, Kamuela
- Michell Lynn Yarbrough, 24, Hilo
- Stephen Yaroscak, 41, Maui
- Emily B.T. Yashinsky, 43, Mountain View
- Kenneth Yates, unknown, Keaau
- Robert M. Yell, 36, Pa‘auilo
- Brandon L. Yennie, 39, Mountain View
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.