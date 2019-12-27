Outstanding Warrants on Big Island: Updated List

As of Dec. 27, the following individuals were wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Katherine Wright, 21, unknown

Leimomi Wright, 37, Pāhoa

Nicole Wright, unknonw, Hilo

Gerald J. Wrischnik, 45, Nevada

Jialiang Wu, 68, China

Kevin Wuijckhuijse, 32, Hilo

Xiaohong Xiong, 27, Flushing, NY

Alvin M. Yadao, 38, Pāhoa

Carissa Yadao, 36, Pa‘auilo

Teenaysha M. Yadao, 28, Hilo

Emerson N. Yagin, 30, Kailua-Kona

David M. Yagong, 25, Honoka‘a

Kellie Yake, 51, Kailua-Kona

Earl A. Yamada, 59, Hilo

Robert M. Yamaguchi, 34, Kea‘au

Bert S. Yamamoto, 60, Kamuela

Mario L. Yanez, 43, Hakalau

Jeng Yang, 43, Taiwan

Facundo T. Yaplag, 61, Kamuela

Michell Lynn Yarbrough, 24, Hilo

Stephen Yaroscak, 41, Maui

Emily B.T. Yashinsky, 43, Mountain View

Kenneth Yates, unknown, Keaau

Robert M. Yell, 36, Pa‘auilo

Brandon L. Yennie, 39, Mountain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.