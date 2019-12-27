Normal Traffic Enforcement Returns to Daniel K. Inouye Highway

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea Access Road have concluded the stepped up traffic enforcement phase on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which began on August 15.

The combined total of the 18-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 8,324 citations issued and 78 persons arrested for 143 offenses.

“With the development that the Thirty Meter Telescope project will not move equipment or start construction ‘in the near future,’ Hawaiʻi Police Department concluded the enhanced traffic enforcement effort,” police officials stated Friday.

Officers have resumed routine enforcement and presence on the highway, primarily by Traffic Enforcement Unit officers, as was the case before the protest activity began in July.

During the final weeklong coverage of the enhanced enforcement between Dec. 12-18, police issued 311 traffic citations and four suspects arrested for eight offenses. The citations issued were:

Speeding (177)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (10)

Child Restraint (3)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (2)

Tint (4)

No Driver’s License (9)

No Insurance (11)

Unsafe vehicle (11)

Other moving violation (6)

No License plate (4)

Regulatory (73)

The eight arrested offenses were:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (7)

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Police released a breakdown of citations issued over the four-month enhanced traffic enforcement period:

Speeding (3,878)

Excessive Speeding (53)

Seatbelt (523)

Child Restraint (57)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (90)

Tint (185)

No Driver’s License (269)

No Insurance (334)

Unsafe vehicle (364)

Other moving violation (207)

No License plate (251)

Regulatory (2,105)

Parking (8)

The 143 arrested offenses were categorized as follows: