Hilo Park Closed for Maintenance

Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Park in Hilo temporarily closed today and will not reopen until Jan. 13, 2020.

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation stated the park is closed for improvement work that includes maintenance and clearing of debris, over-growth, weeds and non-native trees near the shoreline.

This effort is part of an ongoing project that will create more open areas for the public to enjoy, improve access to the Reeds Bay shoreline, enhance vistas of Hilo Bay and deter illicit activities occurring in the overgrown areas.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.