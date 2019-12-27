December 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 27, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 27, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 27, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 9am. Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov