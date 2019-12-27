3 Injured in Head-On Car Crash by Waikoloa

By Tiffany DeMasters
December 27, 2019, 10:40 PM HST (Updated December 27, 2019, 11:50 PM)
A woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway by Waikoloa, Friday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Police Department first received a report of a crash at approximately 4:50 p.m. by mile marker 77. According to initial reports, a 69-year-old man in a white 2016 Ford Transit was traveling north on the highway when he crossed the double yellow center lines and collided head-on with a blue 2011 BMW, that was traveling south.

The driver of the BMW, a 45-year-old man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman were taken to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. The driver of the Transit was also taken to the hospital.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and they are investigating the crash. Cause at this time is unknown.

Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway by Anaeho’omalu reopened for traffic at 10:40 p.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
