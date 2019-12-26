Staff Shortages Force Closures of Various Solid Waste Services

Various solid waste services are closed in West Hawai‘i due to staffing shortages.

The greenwaste, scrap metal and white goods services are closed at the Kealakehe Transfer Station. Services are scheduled to reopen on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keauhou and Waiea Transfer Stations are also closed. Keauhou will reopen as regularly scheduled on Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. The Waiea Transfer Station will also reopen on Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Residents in these communities may take their household generated wastes to the Kealakehe Transfer Station for disposal until 6 p.m. today.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.