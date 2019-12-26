HTA Releases Vacation Rental Occupancy Stats

If you came to Hawai‘i in November, you would’ve had no problem finding a vacation rental to stay at.

According to statistics released by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 919,100 unit nights and monthly demand was 630,500 unit nights, resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 68.6%.

In comparison, Hawai‘i’s hotels were 78.8% occupied in November 2019.

In this report, a vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report also does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The “legality” of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

“It is important to note that unlike hotels, condominium hotels, and timeshare resorts, vacation rental units are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month,” the HTA release states.

The unit average daily rate (ADR) for vacation rental units statewide in November was $181, lower than the ADR for hotels ($260).

In November, There were 224,000 available unit nights (+18.9%) on the island of Hawai‘i. Unit demand was 135,000 unit nights (+18.4%), resulting in 60.2% occupancy (-0.2 percentage points) with an ADR of $135 (-8.5%). Hawai‘i Island hotels were 75.7% occupied with an ADR of $245.

HTA’s findings were compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc. The data in this report specifically excludes units reported in HTA’s Hawaii Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.