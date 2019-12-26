High Wind Warning Downgraded to Advisory

A high wind warning has been downgraded to an advisory for Hawai‘i Island’s summits, according to the National Weather Service.

The high wind warning was issued Christmas Day for summits above 8,000 feet. This morning, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense issued an update indicating the alert had been downgraded and is expected to last through this afternoon.

A wind advisory means sustained winds of at least 45 mph and gusts of at least 55 mph are expected.

Travel to the summits is not recommended. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. The Summit roads may close at any time without notice.