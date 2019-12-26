December 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 26, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 26, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

