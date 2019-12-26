December 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 26, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 26, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 26, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ESE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
