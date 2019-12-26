Coastal Flooding to Continue for Multiple Days

By Big Island Now
December 26, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated December 26, 2019, 3:49 PM)
3:31 PM HST Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

Periods of coastal flooding will continue along all shores during the next couple of days due to unusually high water levels. The higher than normal astronomical tides peaked during the past two nights and will gradually lower over the next several days.

Impacts of the higher than normal water levels may include flooding of beaches that normally remain dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.

Visit the tides and currents website for more specific information about forecast tides and water levels in your area.

