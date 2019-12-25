Tree-cycling Returns This Holiday Season

There really isn’t such a thing as a white Christmas in Hawai‘i, at least not anywhere but the mountain tops. However, a green Christmas isn’t just a possibility, it’s a goal.

The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management will again offer tree-cycling this year to help make the holidays a little greener.

Residential customers are encouraged to tree-cycle their holiday trees and kadomatsu decorations at the following recycling and transfer stations: Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Volcano, Kealakehe (Kailua-Kona), Ke‘ei and Waimea, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

At the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility, from Dec. 26, 2019, through Jan. 15, 2020, residential customers can tree-cycle holiday trees from 6:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily).

Residential customers with only holiday trees for tree-cycling may proceed directly to the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility and look for the designated tree-cycling area. There is no need to go to the County scale house as normally required.

Residential loads with both green waste and holiday trees must go to the County scale house to be weighed. All commercial haulers or commercial holiday tree collectors must proceed to the County scale house prior to recycling.

Be aware that all decorations, stands, lights, tinsel and ornaments must be removed prior to tree-cycling. Note that artificial trees, flocked trees or trees with decorations cannot be tree-cycled but may be disposed of in the regular trash chutes.