KPC Elevates Exceptional Cuisine with New Menu Items

Tomato and beet salad at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)



Homemade bread with fresh butter and sea salt at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)



Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)



Kalbi Beef Short Ribs at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)



Kusshi oyster at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)



Roasted Bone Marrow at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)







Tomato and beet salad at KPC (PC: Karen Rose)

Lovers of exceptional cuisine can rejoice in the new year, because one of the Big Island’s most talented chefs, Dayne Tanabe, has released some new and spectacular dishes on Kamuela Provision Company’s freshly revived menu.

“Some of the new dishes we served for our CEO, when the top four executives came to dine at KPC during a corporate visit,” said Tanabe. “We served them the bone marrow platter, as well as the crispy octopus and a few other dishes. They loved them, so we decided to add them to the menu.”

The chef of restaurants at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Kamuela Provision Company, also known as KPC, Tanabe’s culinary talent is exceeded only by the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Tanabe is unpretentious and good-humored, making him a clear darling of local fine-dining fans. The fact he can create some of the most delicious, mouth-watering dishes on the island doesn’t hurt either.

Chef Tanabe conceptualizes all his creations prior to preparing them. He tries them out in the kitchen, then has his staff taste them and offer feedback. If the response is positive, he runs it as a special on the menu. If the special is a success, he will make it a regular item on menu.

“This process is how our famous Monchong dish got started,” he explained. “It began as a special almost 10 years ago and everyone loved it. It made it on to the menu and it’s been a top seller for a decade now. This is our second revision to the menu this year. When we alter our menu, we don’t do a complete overhaul, we freshen up with new items.”

The new items did not disappoint. For starters, the Pacific Oysters made a refreshing beginning.

“The Kusshi oysters are delicious and served with yuzu-kosho mignonette, shiso oil, tobiko and mango garnish from Kipu’upu’u Farms in Waimea,” said Tanabe.

The Crispy Octopus boasted perfectly balanced flavors with unagi sauce, wasabi aioli, watermelon radish, jalapeno, bonito flakes and green onion. Next up was the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, which was perfectly textured and served with herb salad, calamari vinaigrette and zesty remoulade. The Tomato and Beets salad had the perfect balance of earthy and tangy.

“For the tomato and beet salad, I chose locally sourced produce from Hibara Farms,” said Tanabe. “We use Kamuela tomatoes, yellow beets, yuzo shiso ranch, avocado mousse, celery, watermelon radish and cured egg yolk. All of the greens for our salads are Hirabara Farms.”

The Seared Diver Scallops were rich and full-bodied, served with lobster dashi butter, edamame, smoked salmon roe and lomi tomato. The Kalbi Beef Short Ribs fell off the bone and served with kimchi cucumber, pickled daikon, garlic potato salad and gochujang vinaigrette. For those who get excited about tasty side dishes, the crispy brussels sprouts were a savory, multi-textured bowl of perfection. Last, but not least, the Roasted Bone Marrow is a carnivore’s dream, served with braised adobo oxtail, toasted baguette, pickled mustard seeds, roasted garlic and pickled red onions.

As difficult as it may be, save room for dessert. The Lilikoi Cheesecake with graham cracker crust is enough for two, and served with caramelized sugar (think crème brulee), mango coulis, raspberry coulis and blackberry sauce. For those who prefer a chocolate treat, try the Ginger Hazelnut Chocolate Crunch Bar, a decadent experience of chocolate cake, orange caramel glaze, raspberry puree, and tropical fruits.

KPC is the perfect location to indulge in delicious seafood and prime steaks. The servers are knowledgeable in the art of wine pairing and can suggest the perfect pairing to compliment your choice of entrée. Enjoy a stunning view, and some of the freshest cuisine prepared by one of the island’s most well-loved chefs.

“I hope everyone comes to visit us and try the new menu items,” says Tanabe. “It’s super original and fresh. We continue to elevate the cuisine at KPC. The service and the view can’t be beat. It’s a great place to celebrate and go out with friends.”

Kamuela Provision Company is located at 69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa Village.

Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m.; the Blue Lounge is open from 5 to 9. p.m.

For reservations at Kamuela Provision Company, call 808-886-1234.