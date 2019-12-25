HTA Reports Hotel Performance Growth in November

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported growth last month compared to November 2018.

According to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide grew by 7.6% to $330.3 million, which is $23.2 million higher than last year. Room demand rose to 1.3 million room nights, up 3.1% compared to a year ago. Room supply was similar year-over-year (1.6 million room nights, -0.5%). Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during November.

HTA measured growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy. According to HTA’s hotel performance report, statewide RevPAR increased to $205 (+8.1%), with ADR at $260 (+4.4%) and occupancy of 78.8% (+2.7 percentage points) in November.

Hotels on Hawai‘i Island saw significant increases in RevPAR to $185 (+13.5%), ADR at $245 (+3.8%) and occupancy of 75.7% (+6.5 percentage points) in November compared to the same time a year ago. Properties on the Kohala Coast earned RevPAR of $271 (+16.3%), ADR at $349 (+2.5%), and occupancy of 77.8% (+9.3 percentage points). In May 2018, Kilauea volcano started erupting in lower Puna, which contributed to a downturn in visitors to the Big Island in the following months.

All classes of Hawai‘i hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR gains in November. Luxury Class properties reported RevPAR growth to $371 (+3.9%), with increases in ADR at $509 (+3.9%) and flat occupancy. Midscale & Economy Class hotels reported RevPAR of $135 (+11.1%), with increases in both occupancy (81.6%, +5.2 percentage points) and ADR ($166, +4.0%).

Maui County hotels led the state in RevPAR at $265 (+7.7%), with ADR of $354 (+5.8%) and occupancy of 74.9 percent (+1.3 percentage points) in November. Properties in Wailea, where there are a number of luxury resorts, earned RevPAR of $444 (+3.0%), with increases in ADR ($536, +7.5%) offsetting lower occupancy (82.8%, -3.6 percentage points).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR growth to $188 (+9.1%) in November, with increases in ADR to $229 (+5.4%) and occupancy of 82.0 percent (+2.8 percentage points). Waikiki properties earned RevPAR of $188 (+11.4%), with increases in both ADR ($227, +6.5%) and occupancy (83.1%, +3.7 percentage points).

Kaua‘i hotels reported lower RevPAR of $180 (-1.7%), ADR at $250 (-1.9%) and occupancy of 72.2% (+0.2 percentage points) in November.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.