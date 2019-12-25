High Wind Warning Issued for Big Island Summits

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the summits of Hawai‘i Island.

The warning affects elevations above 8,000 feet. A high wind warning means winds of at least 56 mph with gust over 66 mph are possible. The wind is forecast to be 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.

The summits are open at this time but travel to the summits is not recommended. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. The roads to the summits may close at any time without warning due to high wind.