December 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 25, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 25, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 25, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Christmas Day: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Christmas Day: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov